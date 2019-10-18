Haryana goes to the Assembly polls on October 21. The counting of votes will take place on October 24.
ECI replaces Ambala expenditure observer three days before polling

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 16:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday replaced the Expenditure Observer (EO) of Ambala, saying that his overall performance has not been found to be satisfactory.
The removal of the observer comes three days before the assembly polls in the state.
"The Election Commission of India has replaced Expenditure Observer of Ambala after reviewing the performance of Observers during the ongoing Haryana elections," an ECI release said.
"The Expenditure Observer was removed for not supervising the enforcement activities in right earnest and his overall performance was not found satisfactory," added the release.
It said that Ritesh Parmar has been appointed the new Ambala Election Observer and he assumed his duties on Friday.
Updated: Oct 18, 2019 17:15 IST

