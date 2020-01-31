ECI reviews poll preparedness with Delhi CEO, secretaries, nodal officers

New Delhi (India) Jan 31 (ANI): Election Commission of India holds an in-depth meeting with Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi along with District Electoral Officers, District Commissioners of Police, Nodal officers and the Chief Executives of Local Bodies to review the poll preparedness today at the Commission headquarters.

The meeting was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioners Ashok Lavasa and Sushil Chandra.

CEC Sunil Arora said that ECI would be ready to handhold whenever required but field level officers should take swift action wherever warranted to ensure fair, just, legal and impartial elections, says the press release.

Special attention at the border districts of Delhi have been discussed with the administrative officers to ensure that adequate law and order arrangements are made especially in the identified vulnerable polling booths.

CEO Delhi, Ranbir Singh assured the Commission that all preparation is on track to deliver peaceful polls. He said entire electoral machinery is fully geared with arrangements tied up with local bodies.

CEC, ECs reviewed the comprehensiveness of the poll preparedness of ensuing Delhi Elections.

All important aspects to conduct of free and fair Elections have been discussed.

The meeting was followed by another meeting today with Chief Secretary, NCT Delhi, Commissioner Police, Home Secretary, Finance Secretary along with Special Commissioners of Police and CEO Delhi.

The meeting reviewed various important issues related to conducting of peaceful, free, fair and smooth elections.

A comprehensive review meeting to assess the poll preparedness with all concerned officials including CS, CoP, CEO, DEOs, DCPs, Chief Executives of Local Bodies and all other concerned senior government officers of Delhi Administration was conducted by the Commission on December 26, 2019.

Also ECI B Murli Kumar (ex IRS-1983) as Special Expenditure Observer and Sh Mrinal Kanti Das (IPS 1977 Retd) as Special Police Observer for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of NCT of Delhi, 2020 today during the meeting.

Today Ranbir Singh also went to Shaheen Bagh with Delhi police to observe the situation and ensure smooth polling.

Delhi is gearing up for its Assembly poll on February 8. The results are to be declared on February 11. (ANI)

