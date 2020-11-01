ECI seeks explanation from Cong leader Krishnam for abusive language against Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi [India], November 1 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday sought an explanation from Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam within 48 hours for reportedly using "abusive language against Shivraj Singh Chouhan" at a public rally at Jaura, Morena in Madhya Pradesh on October 27.



"The three insidious mamas (maternal uncles) of Indian mythology, Maricha, Kans and Shakuni, if mixed into one make only mama Shivraj (Shivraj Singh Chouhan)," said Krishnam in Morena.

"If the scams of all the three insidious mamas are squeezed into one it will make Shivraj," he added. (ANI)

