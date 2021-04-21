ECI transfers IPS officer ahead of sixth phase polls in Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 (ANI): Ahead of the sixth phase of the West Bengal assembly polls, the Election Commission of India on Wednesday transferred an IPS officer with immediate effect until further orders.

Surya Pratap Yadav 2011 batch IPS officer, presently placed as Deputy Commissioner in Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate has been appointed as Superintendent of Police in Jangipur Police District.



"In pursuance of the direction of Election Commission of India vide No. 464/WB-LA/2021 dated April 4, 2021, Surya Pratap Yadav, IPS (2011), presently posted as DC, HQ, Bidhannagar, Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate is hereby appointed as SP, Jangipur Police District on transfer with immediate effect until further orders," the notification reads.

It further said that this appointment is made in the interest of public service.

The first five phases of the eight-phase West Bengal Assembly elections have been already been completed. The sixth phase of the state Assembly polls is scheduled for April 22. Polling for the seventh and the eighth phase will be held on April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

