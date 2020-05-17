Economic package will have transformative impact on health, education; revitalise village economy: PM

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the measures and reforms announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will have a transformative impact on health and education sectors.

He also stressed that the economic stimulus will boost entrepreneurship, help public sector units and revitalise the village economy.

"Measures and reforms announced by the Finance Minister today will have a transformative impact on our health and education sectors. They will boost entrepreneurship, help public sector units and revitalise the village economy. Reform trajectories of the states will also get an impetus," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Under the final tranche of the economic package, Sitharaman earlier today announced that the Centre has allocated an additional amount of Rs 40,000 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

She also announced that public expenditure on health will be increased and a dedicated hospital block for treatment of infectious diseases will be set up in each district across the country. (ANI)

