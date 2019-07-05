Graphic courtesy: PIB
Graphic courtesy: PIB

Economic Survey 2018-19: Investment in legal system can stabilise economic growth

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:19 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The contract enforcement is the single biggest constraint for improvement of 'Ease of Doing Business' (EoDB) ranking of the country and hurdle in economic growth, says the Economic Survey 2018-19 report, which Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday tabled in Parliament.
"Economic growth and social well being can be stabilised by making the investment in the legal system," states the Survey, saying that investment in the legal system may be the best investment India could make.
"Delays in contract enforcement and disposal resolution are arguably now the single biggest hurdle to the Ease of Doing Business in India," says the survey.
"This is not surprising given the 3.5 crore cases pending in the judicial system. Much of the problem is concentrated in the District and Subordinate courts where 87.5 per cent of cases are pending," adds the survey.
The survey suggests that addition of mere 2,279 judges in the lower courts, 93 in high courts, and just one in the Supreme Court could bring the case clearance rate of Indian legal system to 100 per cent, which means zero accumulation of cases.
"Simulations of efficiency gains and additional judges needed to clear the backlog in five years, suggest that the numbers are large but achievable," states the Survey.
According to the Survey, the necessary productivity gains at a full sanctioned strength of judges is 24.5 per cent in the lower courts, 4.3 per cent in High Courts and 18 per cent in the Supreme Court.
A case type analysis further revealed that pendency of cases is highly skewed towards criminal cases in lower courts.
"Criminal original suits contribute 64 per cent of the total pendency as of May 31, 2019, with a clearance rate of 85.3 per cent," says the Survey.
It further suggests that additional judges are required to specialize in such type of cases for enhancing the disposal rate of such cases.
The Survey also highlights that owing to their low clearance rates, priority should be given to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal during the appointment of additional judges.
The Survey suggests that the number of working days must be increased for enhancing productivity in the judiciary and Indian courts and tribunal services must be established for focusing on the administrative aspects of the legal system.
Stating examples of eCourts Mission Mode Project and the National Judicial Data Grid being rolled-out in phases by the Ministry of Law and Justice, it states that deployment of technology to improve the efficiency of the courts.
The Survey further highlights the impact of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code and Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the improvement of the country's EoDB ranking, which jumped to 77 from 142 in the last four years. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:59 IST

Residents forced to drink contaminated water in UP's Moradabad

Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): Deprived of drinking water facility, disgruntled residents of Budh Vihar Colony here are forced to drink contaminated water.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:51 IST

SpiceJet plane stranded on Mumbai airport runway finally pulled out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The disabled SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck in the runway at Mumbai International Airport, was pulled out on runway surface on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder...

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Read More
iocl