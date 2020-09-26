Economy expected to attain a level of over Rs 2.53 lakh crore in 2019-20: Uttarakhand government

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 26 (ANI): Uttarakhand government on Saturday announced provisional estimates of annual state income in 2019-20.

In an official release, the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Ministry of Planning of the state government said Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) at current prices, which indicates size of the economy in the year 2019-20 is estimated to attain a level of over Rs 2.53 lakh crore as against over Rs 2.36 lakh crore, showing a growth rate of 7.14 per cent as compared to 7.64 per cent in 2018-19.



"The real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) prices, that is, the growth rate of the economy in the year 2019-20 is now estimated to attain a level of over Rs 1.99 lakh crore as against over Rs 1.91 lakh crore, showing a growth rate of 4.30 per cent as compared to 5.77 per cent in 2018-19," the release said.

Per capita income at current prices during 2019-20 is estimated to be over Rs 2.02 lakh crore showing a rise of 5.98 per cent as compared to Rs 1.91 lakh crore during 2018-19, it said.

The report of the provisional estimates of annual state income in 2019-20 was prepared in August and it was released today. (ANI)

