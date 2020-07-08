ECoR utilises lockdown time to complete passenger amenities and safety-related works

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 7 (ANI): The East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday said that it has judiciously utilized the lockdown time to augment and maintain infrastructure with an emphasis on execution of long-pending construction and maintenance works.

During Lockdown, Passenger train operations were suspended except those of Special Trains and Shramik Specials, to carry stranded migrants to their homes. Operation of freight and parcel trains continued to maintain an uninterrupted supply of essential goods.

ECoR judiciously utilized this Lockdown time to augment and maintain infrastructure.

"Emphasis was on execution of long pending construction and maintenance works which required traffic blocks of long duration. Taking lockdown period as an opportunity, ECoR has taken up many Safety and Passenger Amenities works, without affecting the train services," ECoR said.

Various safety related works were executed on top priority. During the period, 18 Limited Height Sub-ways (LHSs) have been completed at various places, including closure of three manned level crossing gates by providing alternate path.

Five girders of 36 meters span have been launched at the Road Over Bridge (ROB) in Bhadrak - Khurda Road Railway Section.

Apart from this, renewal of 167 KMs rail, 7.5 Kms Sleepers, 356 numbers of glued joints, rebuilding of 49 bridges and repair of 2557 wagons have been done.

Foot Over Bridge girders were lunched at Charbatia and Gurudijhatia stations in connection with 3rd and 4th line work between Salegaon-Rajathagarh; at Kapilas Road in connection with Bhadrak-Nergundi 3rd line work and at Talcher Road station in connection with Sambalpur-Talcher doubling work.

Preparatory jobs related to Non-interlocking in connection with Safety related modernization work in Kottavalasa-Koraput-Kirandul (KK) line have been completed in addition to 657 major Over Head Equipment (OHE) scheduled works and track circuit maintenance work at 298 locations. 32,500 cubic meter rock blasting work in KK line has been done in connection with doubling of this line.

"Completion of these pending works will increase mobility of trains with more safety. These works would have taken a long period during normal times by suspension of rail traffic," it said.

On passenger amenities front also many important works have been executed during this lockdown period.

Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Six Stations, Lifts at 4 Stations, Divyangjan Toilets at 8 Stations, Platform surface concreting at 8 Stations, Platform Height raising at 8 Stations, Additional Platform Sheds at 6 Stations have been commissioned along with provision of 534 Stainless Steel Benches at various Station, and development of two Stations as Adarsh Stations. For the convenience of passengers, Circulating areas and Waiting Halls at 10 Stations have been improved during the period.

"Train journey has become much more safer and comfortable in recent years and ECoR is taking all the measures for the maximum satisfaction of its customers and passengers," it said. (ANI)

