Ecosystem for research, innovation being built: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The government is focusing on the quality of education and building an ecosystem for innovation, design, research, development and enterprise, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

While addressing students participating in the Smart India Hackathon 2020, he said, "We have been proud of giving the best scientists, technicians, and technology enterprise leaders to the world in the past decades. This is the 21st century and India has to change itself in this rapidly evolving world to perform the same effective role."

"With this thought, an essential ecosystem for innovation, design, research, development and enterprise is being created rapidly in the country. We are focussing on the quality of education in India. Our attempts have been to make our education system the most advanced and modern," said Modi.

He said the effort is that India's education should become more modern and talent should get full opportunity.

The effort is to make India's education more modern, be it the Pradhan Mantri E-Vidya Karyakram, the Atal innovation mission, the increase in scientific temperament, the expansion of scholarship in various areas of the country, creating new resources for online education or campaigns like the Smart India Hackathon, PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that this hackathon is not the first problem which youngsters have tried to solve. "Nor is this the last. I want you and youngsters like you not to stop doing three things: learning, questioning, solving. When you learn, you get the wisdom to question," he said.

The Smart India Hackathon 2020 (Software) is being held from 1 to 3 August. Owing to the Covid pandemic, the finale of the hackathon would be conducted online. (ANI)