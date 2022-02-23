ED action taken against Nawab Malik for speaking against Central government, says Maharashtra Cong

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has taken action against Maharashtra Minority Development Minister and senior NCP leader Nawab Malik as he raised his voice against the Central Government, claimed the state unit of Congress on Wednesday.

State Congress president Nana Patole called on all the parties of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to unite and fight against the Central Government in support of Malik.

Malik was constantly raising his voice against the wrong policies of the BJP-led central government and exposing them, said Patole.

Reacting to the ED's action, Patole further said, "The action taken against Malik was not a surprise as similar action has been taken by the central agencies against anyone who speaks against the Centre. Similar action had been taken against several Opposition leaders in the past."

"This is the new Modus Operandi of the BJP government to suppress the voice of the Opposition. The central investigative agencies are being misused to stifle dissent against the BJP government at the Centre," he added.

He has said that the Congress party is with Malik in this struggle.

"We will collectively fight such acts of oppression by the power-drunk BJP government at the Centre. All this is being done to defame Maharashtra and to gain power in the state. But, the people of this state are watching everything and they will teach them a lesson," he said.

Malik was arrested today by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money-laundering probe linked to the activities of the underworld, fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

According to the sources, Malik was not cooperating during the questioning.

Maharashtra Minister was also produced before the Special PMLA court in Mumbai today.

"ED officials came to my house early morning, took me to the ED office, detained me and later, recorded my statement. They gave me a summons copy at the ED office and asked me to sign it," Malik said in the Court.

Earlier in the day, ED summoned Malik in connection with an alleged money laundering case related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Last week, the ED on Tuesday conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case. (ANI)