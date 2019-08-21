ED and CBI are satisfying voyeuristic pleasure of some : Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi (India), Aug 21 (ANI): Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Congress headquarters here where former Union minister P Chidambaram, against whom the CBI had issued look out notice in connection with a corruption case, surfaced on Wednesday evening to address the media before leaving for his residence.

A team of CBI and ED officials reached his home in Jor Bagh, South Delhi and were seen scaling its walls after they were unable to gain access through the front gate. He was later taken away from his home by CBI officials.

Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram in a tweet posted that the whole drama was enacted in a bid to "sensationalise and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some".

"The drama and spectacle being enacted by the agencies are to simply sensationalize and satisfy the voyeuristic pleasure of some," tweeted Karti Chidambaram.

Chidambaram at his media address at the AICC headquarters was flanked by senior party leaders Kapil Sibal, Singhvi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, Vivek Tankha and KC Venugopal.

Dismissing reports that he was hiding from the law, Chidambaram said the whole of last night and today he was working with his lawyers and preparing the petition.

He said the petition was not listed despite best efforts of his lawyers, "who are also my good friends" and said that it will be heard only on Friday.

CBI and ED had earlier today issued a lookout circular against him. Prior to that, the teams visited his residence, apparently to arrest him, but returned as he was said to be not there.

Chidambaram faced a major setback on Tuesday when the Delhi High Court dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in corruption and money laundering case related to alleged INX Media scam.

Also on Wednesday failed to get relief from Supreme Court over CBI and ED's pursuit of him in the in the INX Media case as the matter was not heard by the court despite repeated efforts of his lawyers even as a Lookout Notice was issued against him. (ANI)