ED approaches HC to cancel Vadra bail

New Delhi [India], Jun 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Delhi High Court for cancellation of interim bail of Robert Vadra citing contradiction in his statements and those of his associates.

The ED had submitted in the court on May 24 a synopsis of statements made by Vadra and his associates. The court will hear the appeal on July 17.

According to the synopsis, Vadra has been evasive during his questioning before ED. Mostly, he is in denial mode on all most of the questions asked by ED officials, the investigating agency said.

Vadra had denied he had met Sumit Chadha, a relative of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari but his associates have recorded in their statements that Vadra knows Sumit through Bhandari, it said.

On the question that how he met Dubai based NRI businessman C C Thampi, Vadra recorded his statement that he met Thampi on board Emirates Flight but according to the statement of

Thampi he met Vadra through Madhavan, Personal Assistant to Sonia Gandhi.

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, stated to the ED that he never stayed at the 12 Bryanston Square(BSQ) but Thampi stated that Vadra has stayed at 12 BSQ.

Vadra also denied that Sumit and Puja Chadha had written a mail to him, however, he has accepted that the email ID belongs to him.

But Manoj Arora, an associate of Vadra has stated that email appears to have been sent by Sumit Chadha on the mail ID of Vadra and he can explain the content of the emails as these are addressed to him.

Vadra has also denied that he knows Vipul Berivala and Sanjeev Varma but Manoj Arora stated that he does not know Vipul or Sanjeev, however, if he has sought an appointment with Vadra his number must be in his contact list. Arora's phone has the contact of Vipul and Sanjeev.

On the association with Jagdish Sharma, Vadra stated that Sharma hovers around him, follows him and tries to associate with him and has never worked with him. However, Jagdish Sharma had stated that he is close to Gandhi Family but he is closest to Vadra. He does political profiling of Vadra and also advises him on matters.

Vadra also stated that his subordinates refer to him as 'Boss''. He is not referred to as "Robert Sahab". But Jagdish Sharma has stated in his statements that ''Sahab'' is referred to Vadra. Anuj Nautiyal in his statement has stated that Jagdish Sharma had told him that his "Boss" has invested in the foreign properties in question and Jagdish referred Vadra as his "Boss". Manoj Arora has stated that Vadra is also addressed as "Robert Sahab" and "RV".

Vadra has also denied that he has assets outside India. He also denied any ownership in Columbyne Management and the ownership of properties in London.



On May 24, the ED had requested the Delhi High Court for custodial interrogation of Vadra about the source of funds used for the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds and ascertain the role of certain other people, who allegedly helped him launder the money. The matter will be heard on July 17. (ANI)

