ED arrest directors of Tamil Nadu based firm in money laundering case

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested the directors of Tamil Nadu based Shinago Plantations Pvt Ltd, in connection with its probe into a Rs 325 crore money laundering case.



"ED arrests Hittesh Patel and Suresh N Patel, Directors of M/s. Shinago Plantations Pvt. Ltd. under PMLA for money laundering to the tune of Rs. 325 Crore," the investigation agency said in a tweet.

The accused have been arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA). (ANI)

