The Enforcement Directorate

ED arrests close aide of Iqbal Mirchi in land deal case

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:57 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested Humayun Merchant, a close aide of late gangster Iqbal Mirchi and seized his property in connection with an alleged land deal case.
The investigating agency had earlier questioned former union minister and senior NCP leader Praful Patel in alleged connection with the case.
The ED has identified the Benami assets of Mirchi, who was declared as one of the 10 foreign drug kingpins by the US. Investigation revealed that Iqbal Mirchi has amassed various properties in India, UAE, and the UK from the proceeds of crime.
The agency has already arrested Mirchi's associates, Haroun Yousuf and Ranjit Singh Bindra under Prevention of Money Laundering Act and got their remand for 5 days on October 12. (ANI)

