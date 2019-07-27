Enforcement Directorate
Enforcement Directorate

ED arrests Satish Babu Sana in connection with Moin Qureshi case

ANI | Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:15 IST

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Satish Babu Sana, a Hyderabad-based businessman, in connection with the money laundering case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, the agency officials said on Saturday.
During investigation by the law enforcement agency, it came to the fore that Sana was a close aid of Qureshi, who is accused of hawala transactions through Delhi-based operators.
In October last year, on the basis of a complaint filed by Sana, a case was registered against the then CBI director Alok Verma and special director Rakesh Asthana on charges of accepting a bribe from a businessman, who was related to controversial meat exporter Moin Akhtar Qureshi case. (ANI)

