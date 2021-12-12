ED arrests two in Navjeevan Credit Co-operative Society scam case

New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday arrested two persons for allegedly being involved in the Navjeevan Credit Co-operative Society scam.



Special Court, Jaipur has remanded them to the ED custody till December 24.

"ED has arrested Jai Narayan Sharma and Nizamudin in Navjeevan Credit Co-operative Society Scam Case. The Special Court, Jaipur has remanded them to the ED custody till December 24, 2021. One day before, ED carried out searches and seized cash of Rs 62.60 lakh and 20 kilograms of silver," the law enforcement agency tweeted.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

