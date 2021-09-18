ED attaches 7 luxury vehicles, land valued Rs 68 lakh of ex-Bihar MLA, his family

New Delhi, September 18 (ANI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 68 lakh of former Bihar MLA Dadan Singh and his family in connection with its ongoing probe in a money laundering case, the agency said on Saturday.

Attached asserts comprises of seven pieces of land parcels and seven luxury vehicles.

ED said that Singh is having a criminal history in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh since 2004.

The assets belonging to the politician and his family were attached under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.



ED initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of five FIRs lodged at various police stations in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh against Singh and others.

"Dadan Singh has been a habitual offender and is accused of the several offenses under Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Arms Act, 1959 for the crime related to attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy, cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property, forgery, use of Arms and Ammunition in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh," said the ED.

In some cases, the agency said, Singh's wife Usha Devi and his son Kartar Singh Yadav are also co-accused.

"Money Laundering investigation carried so far has revealed that Dadan Singh has invested the proceeds of crime, for acquiring various immovable properties and deposits with bank in the name of his family members, so as to project them as untainted."

The former MLA has also attempted to disguise the acquisition of properties untainted by claiming the income from business and operation of companies, however, no such business or operative companies found to be run by him and his family members. (ANI)

