New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 288.91 crores belonging to Indian Technomac Company Limited, its directors and promoters in connection with a bank fraud case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act.
The ED tweeted about the development on Wednesday.
"ED attaches assets belonging to Indian Technomac Company Limited, its Directors and promoters totalling Rs 288.91 crores in a #bankfraud case under PMLA, 2002," it said on the micro-blogging website. (ANI)
ED attaches assets of Indian Technomac worth Rs 288 cr in bank fraud case
ANI | Updated: Sep 11, 2019 21:14 IST
