ED attaches assets of retired IPS officer's wife, former Tamil Nadu CM secretary's son in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth Rs 14.23 crore belonging to the wife of a retired IPS officer, a Chennai-based businessman and son of a Secretary to the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in a money laundering case linked to wrongful allotment of Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) plots in Tamil Nadu.

The agency said properties belong to Parvin Jaffar, wife of MS Jaffar Sait (retd-IPS); R Durgashankar, son of Rajamanickam, former secretary to the then Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu; and T Udayakumar, proprietor of Landmark Construction, Chennai.

Out of the total proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 14.86 crore generated by three of them, movable and immovable properties worth Rs14.23 crore have been provisionally attached, the ED said.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against seven individuals namely M S Jaffar Sait, Former IG Police (Intelligence wing), Tamil Nadu Police; Parvin, wife of Jaffar Sait; K Murugaiya, Executive Engineer, Tamil Nadu Housing Board, Chennai; K Rajamanickam, IAS (Retd), the then Secretary to Ex. Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu; R Durgashankar, son of K Rajamanickam; I Periyasamy, Former Minister for Housing, Govt of Tamil Nadu; and T Udayakumar, a private person having firm Land Mark Construction.

The investigation by ED revealed that wrongful allotment of Government Discretionary Quota (GDQ) plots was done by I Periyasamy, the then Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Government of Tamil Nadu.

"A residential plot was allotted to Jaffar Sait under GDQ without being eligible for such allotment. Rajamanickam who was the then Secretary to the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi got the adjacent plot allotted to his son R Durgashankar in violation of the norms of GDQ," the ED said in a statement.

It said that Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar entered into an agreement with Udayakumar of Land Mark Construction for joint development of the combined land to maximize the fruits of crime.

"Udaykumar financed the said crime despite knowing well that the allottees were not the owners as on the day of the Joint Development Agreement. The monetary consideration received from Udayakumar was used by Parvin Jaffar and R Durgashankar to pay the cost of illegally allotted plots by Tamil Nadu Housing Board."

Parvin Jaffar, R Durgashankar and T Udayakumar generated huge amounts of proceeds of crime by way of building a multi-floor apartment on the said allotted plots and realized the money by way of selling the flats to the general public, the ED added. (ANI)