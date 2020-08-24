ED attaches assets worth Rs 19.22 cr in bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached movable assets worth Rs 19.22 crores of M/s. Era Infra Engineering Limited (EIEL) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case.

"ED has attached movable asset amounting to Rs 19.22 crores of M/s. Era Infra Engineering Limited (EIEL) under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a bank fraud case. The attached asset is in the form of the balance lying in a bank account of EIEL maintained with Axis Bank," ED said in an official release.

Investigations under PMLA revealed that the sanctioned loan amounts were disbursed and utilized in a manner defying the sanctioned purpose. Out of Rs 450 crores disbursed by UCO Bank, an amount of Rs 211 crores and Rs 25 crore were utilized for purposes beyond the purview of the sanctioned terms. The total amount diverted by EIEL comes to Rs 236 crores out of the term loan of Rs 450 crores, it added.

Added to it is the amount of Rs 14.7 crores diverted from the sanctioned amount of Rs 200 crores and thus the total amount diverted by EIEL comes to Rs 250.7 crores, which qualifies as "Proceeds of Crime" in this case.

Out of the total Proceeds of the crime of Rs 250.70 crores, assets valued at Rs 5.72 crores and Rs 33.71 crores were provisionally attached under PMLA earlier.

Now including this attachment of Rs. 19.22 crores, the total value of the attached assets so far is Rs 58.65 crores. Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

