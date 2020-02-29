ED attaches assets worth Rs 2.6 cr in J-K Cricket Association misappropriation of funds case

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets of former Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) officials -- Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and Mir Manzoor Gazanffer -- worth Rs 2.6 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a misappropriation of funds case.

According to ED, the attached assets consist of moveable property in form of three FDRs totalling to Rs 1.29 crore with J&K Bank in New Delhi, in the name of Mirza Sons, a partnership firm of Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and his father and 11 kanals of land with structure and commercial shopping complex at Pandrethan here to the tune of Rs 1.31 crore.

The economic offences wing had initiated an investigation in the matter based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under relevant Sections of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) 1989 against the then JKCA General Secretary Mohd Saleem Khan and JKCA Treasurer Ahsan Ahmad Mirza.

"The CBI filed a charge-sheet against Mohd Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer Ali, Bashir Ahmad Misgar, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Gulzar Ahmad Beigh, the then accountant of JKCA for misappropriation of JKCA funds amounting to Rs 43.69 crores in a criminal conspiracy," the ED said in a statement issued on Saturday.

ED said that the probe into the matter revealed that from financial years 2005-06 to 2011-12, JKCA received Rs 94.06 crore from the BCCI. However, several other bank accounts were opened in the name of the association into which these funds were transferred.

Such other bank accounts along with the existing bank accounts were later used for laundering funds of JKCA, the ED said. Earlier, the economic offences watchdog had arrested Ahsan Ahmad Mirza in the matter. (ANI)

