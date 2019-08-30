ED attaches immovable, movable assets worth Rs 3.14 crore under PMLA Act

New Delhi [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday attached immovable and movable assets of accused Amit Kohli, Diwakar Gupta and others, worth Rs 3.14 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in a case related to the illegal export of prescription drugs and psychotropic substances.

According to the probe agency, the attached asset includes immovable and movable property of accused persons Kohli, Gupta and others and their relatives acquired from proceeds of crime. The immovable properties are located at Delhi, Punjab and Goa.

The probe agency in a statement said that the ED initiated investigations under PMLA on the basis of Complaint of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), New Delhi filed under section 22, 23, 24, 27A and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The accused persons were involved in illegal online export of prescription drugs/psychotropic substances after taking orders from U.S. based clients online through a website and the orders were being delivered through the post office.

During investigation under PMLA, several properties and bank accounts belonging to Kohli, Gupta, their relatives and M/s Ad Buildwell Private Limited has been identified. It is revealed that the accused have acquired 10 immovable properties in Delhi, Goa and Punjab and also deposited money in their bank accounts disproportionate to their legal income during the period 2003-2008.

The accused did not have any other source of income except the generation of money from the illegal activity of exporting the prescription drugs and psychotropic substance during that period. The money generated by this illegal activity was deposited in their personal and various companies' bank accounts and later used for purchasing the immovable properties.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

