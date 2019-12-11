ED attaches immovable properties of gangster Iqbal Mirchi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached immovable properties of gangster Iqbal Mirchi in connection with a money laundering case.

These properties, with a market value of Rs 600 crore, include the third and fourth floors of Ceejay House, three flats in Sahil Bungalow in Mumbai's Worli area, an office at Arun chambers in Tardeo area, three commercial shops in Crawford market, and bungalows and land in Lonawala.

According to the ED, the properties were acquired by Iqbal Mirchi in the name of his family and relatives.

The ED action came a day after the investigating agency filed a charge sheet against Mirchi before a special court in connection with the money-laundering case.

The economic watchdog is probing a money laundering case against Mirchi, who was a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

It has identified the Benami properties of Mirchi, including 10 properties in Mumbai, one property in UAE and 25 properties in the UK. (ANI)

