ED attaches immovable property worth Rs 5.62 crore of Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust in Haridwar

"ED has attached immovable property of Rs5.62Cr in nature of land & building situated in Haridwar belonging to Seth Bimal Prasad Jain Edu Trust which runs Phonics Group of Institutions in Roorkee in the case of SC/ST Scholarship Scam. Total attachment in this case till date is Rs7.07Crore," read the Tweet. (ANI)

