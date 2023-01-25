ED attaches Jor Bagh property of accused in Delhi liquor policy scam

New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Directorate Enforcement (ED) provisionally attached assets worth Rs 76.54 crore of the accused persons in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam probe.

The attached assets also include residential properties worth Rs 35 Crore in Jor Bagh owned by Sameer Mahandru and Geetika Mahendru.

The central agency further attached a residential premise of Rs 7.68 crore in Magnolias, Gurugram owned by Amit Arora, residential premise of Rs 1.77 crore in Crescent Bay, Parel, Mumbai, owned by Vijay Nair, assets worth Rs 3.18 crore of "Chica", "La Roca" , "Unplugged Courtyard", all restaurants owned by Dinesh Arora.



ED also attached a land parcel worth Rs 2.25 crore in Vattinagulapalle, Hyderabad owned by Arun Pillai, 50 vehicles worth Rs 10.23 crore owned by Indospirit Group and bank balance, fixed deposits and financial instruments worth Rs 14.39 crore in the case of Delhi llquor scam.

The investigation by ED revealed that acts of corruption and conspiracy in the formulation and implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 led to the loss of at least Rs 2,873 crore to the government exchequer.

Proceeds of Crime (POC) generated by the activities relating to the scheduled offence under section 7 of PC Act, 2018 and 120 B of IPC, to the tune of Rs 76.54 crore has been traced so far and have been attached.

The ED conducted searches on multiple locations across the country including Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and other places. After analysis of seized records followed by the disclosures of various persons, the above diversion of POC has been unearthed.

Six accused namely, Vijay Nair, Sameer Mahandru, Amit Arora, Sarath Reddy, Benoy Babu and Abhishek Boinpally have been arrested. All are currently in judicial custody. Two Prosecution Complaints have been filed and cognizance of the offence has also been taken by the Special Court, PMLA, said ED statement. (ANI)

