ED attaches Moin Qureshi's Rs 9.3 cr assets in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has attached properties worth over Rs 9 crore as part of a money-laundering probe case against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi.

The agency has attached immovable properties in Delhi, Rajasthan, Dehradun and Goa.

"ED attaches under PMLA, immovable properties located at Delhi, Rajasthan, Dehradun and Goa totalling to Rs 9.35 crore of Moin Akhtar Qureshi in a corruption case," the agency said on Twitter.

Based on a CBI FIR, the ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Moin Akhtar Qureshi others including some public servants.

Qureshi is accused of conducting illegal transactions through Delhi-based hawala operators. (ANI)

