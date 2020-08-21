ED attaches movable properties worth Rs 2.36 crore of private firm in Delhi under PMLA

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached movable properties of Trident Infosol Pvt Ltd, Delhi with total value of Rs 2.36 crore under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).

The attached properties include a fixed deposit of Rs 2.08 Cr and balances in two bank accounts totalling to Rs 28.25 lakhs.

The ED said, "Probe revealed that directors of Alligators Design Pvt Ltd, Delhi indulged in money laundering and generated proceeds of crime amounting to Rs 2.36 crore directly as result of criminal activities. Later it merged with its parent company Trident Infosol Pvt. Ltd." (ANI)

