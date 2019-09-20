ED attaches plant, machinery of Kudos Chemie Ltd in bank fraud case

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached plant and machinery of Kudos Chemie Ltd worth Rs 234.11 crores in connection with a bank fraud case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED informed about the development from its official Twitter handle on Friday.

"ED attaches under PMLA, Plant and Machinery of M/s Kudos Chemie Ltd at Kuranwala and Saidpura, Mohali worth Rs 234.11 crores in a bank fraud case," the tweet read. (ANI)

