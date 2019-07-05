ED attaches properties worth Rs 1 crore in Gomti River Front Case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached 5 immovable properties worth approximately Rs 1 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, (PMLA) in the case of irregularities in Gomti River Front Project.

The attached properties include 1 plot of Roop Singh Yadav, 3 plots of Anil Yadav, and 1 residential flat of S N Sharma, all three of whom were engineers in the project.

Investigation under the provisions of PMLA was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by Gomti Nagar Police Station, Lucknow against eight engineers for technical, administrative and financial irregularities reported in the project.

During investigations, searches were conducted wherein incriminating evidence relating to mode, amount and manner of payment of bribes to certain engineers, namely Roop Singh Yadav, Anil Yadav and SN Sharma were seized.

It was revealed that bribe amounts were collected from contractors paid the engineers in cash and also through banking transactions.

Investigations further revealed that the accused engineers used financial profile of their wives' to channelize, place, and layer the illegally earned money by misuse of voluntary Undisclosed Income Declaration Scheme, 2016 of the Government of India.

Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

