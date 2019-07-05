Representative Image
ED attaches properties worth Rs 15.32 crore in connection with 2008 Embraer deal case

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:51 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached properties worth Rs 15.32 crore under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) belonging to KRBL Ltd in connection with 2008 Embraer deal case.
The attached assets include land and rice mill factory located at Tehsil Dhuri, District Sangrur, Punjab.
In a press release, the ED said, "It has initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of FIR registered by CBI against (i) Embraer SA, Brazil (ii) Unknown Officials of MOD (iii) Vipin Khanna (iv) Interdev Aviation Services Pvt. Ltd, Singapore & others."
"Embraer, Brazil had engaged a middleman Vipin Khanna to secure the contract for supplying EMB-145 aircraft to Government of India as a platform for Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) Project. Investigation under PMLA revealed that the accused had laundered kickbacks to India KRBL Ltd via its Dubai based entity KRBL DMCC," it said.
"KRBL Ltd. played an active role to bring the proceeds of crime paid as a commission by Embraer SA, Brazil to India via Dubai through banking channels. It was also revealed that Gautam Khaitan had played a crucial role to launder the proceeds of crime totalling approximate Rs 26 crore," it said.
The ED said, "Gautam Khaitan was a Director in KRBL Ltd and is known to Anoop Gupta, Anil Mittal and Arun Gupta, all of whom are Directors of KRBL Limited. He was also known to Vipin Khanna and his sons. Gautam Khaitan informed Anoop Gupta that he had got deal wherein some passenger aircraft will be sold to a company in Austria and no investment was to be made from the company. He would have to be an introducer and he will receive the commission as an introducer fee of about 3 Million US Dollars."
"Kickbacks amounting to approximately Rs 15.32 crores out of total kickbacks of approximately Rs. 26 crores were received in the Indian company KRBL Ltd. against the contract awarded to Embraer Brazil SA by Indian Government. The kickbacks of Rs.15.32 crores were received in M/s KRBL DMCC and further transferred to Rawasi Al Khaleej General Trading LLC, Dubai. Thereafter the kickbacks were again transferred to KRBL DMCC, Dubai from where they were transferred to the bank accounts of M/s KRBL Ltd. in India in the form of a dividend," ED said.
"Further M/s KRBL DMCC, Dubai executed a sham agreement with Interdev Aviation Services Pte Ltd, Singapore to launder the proceeds of crime to India through banking channels. Investigation revealed that the proceeds of crime amount to Rs. 15.32 crores received by KRBL Ltd in the form of a dividend from KRBL DMCC which is nothing but a part of the amount of the kickbacks paid by Embraer," it added. (ANI)

