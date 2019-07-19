Properties linked to a private company has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday.
Properties linked to a private company has been attached by the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday.

ED attaches properties worth Rs 200 crore of pvt firm in ponzi scheme

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:59 IST

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday attached assets worth Rs 200 crores of a private company which is accused of cheating public with a ponzi scheme.
Several properties including flats, factories, hotels, amusement park, tea estate, office spaces registered in the name of sixteen different companies of Basil International Limited (BIL) in Assam, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Maharashtra were attached under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Apart from the immovable properties, bank balance of Rs 1.77 crore maintained in 15 accounts of BIL and its associate companies have also been attached.
The ED had initiated an investigation under PMLA on the basis of a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the company and others for cheating people by promising huge and unsustainable returns.
Investigation revealed that the funds were fraudulently collected through a chain of agents located in over seven states of the country.
"These schemes were sold not only in the name of BIL but also in the name of many other companies like Vamshi Chemicals Limited, Nixcil Pharmaceuticals & Specialties Limited and Basil Express," a press communique said.
The investigation also revealed that the funds collected through the schemes were illegally diverted by creating a web of shell companies, it said.
The ED has claimed to have identified more than 60 private and public limited shell companies so far. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 00:16 IST

Congress needs a Gandhi at helm, otherwise may face...

New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): Son of former Prime Minister of India Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anil Shastri on Thursday expressed worry over the current crisis enveloping the Congress party and opined that the grand old party needs a 'Gandhi' at the helm, otherwise it might meet the same fate as regiona

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:56 IST

Kejriwal writes Shah seeking hike in Delhi's share in central taxes

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding a hike in New Delhi's share in central taxes as it has met the expenses caused by the rising population.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:46 IST

Land allocation for TRS: KCR considers himself the 'eighth...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 18 (ANI): Opposing land allocation for Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) offices in 29 districts of the state, Telangana BJP spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao on Thursday quipped that party president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao considers himself to be the "eigh

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:42 IST

Last question for oral answer can also come up: Lok Sabha Speaker Birla

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday clubbed five questions related to civil aviation in a move that allowed more members to ask questions during Question Hour and said the minister responsible for answering the last listed question orally should remain present i

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:29 IST

Bengaluru: With special meal, pillows to rest, BJP begins...

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): With pillows to rest and a cook to prepare food, the BJP has begun its overnight "dharna" in the Vidhana Soudha here against the Congress-JD(S) government in the state for dragging its feet on trust vote.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:27 IST

Health Ministry signs MoU with MoD, Railway and AYUSH ministries...

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Union Health Ministry on Thursday signed an MoU with the Ministries of Defence, Railways and AYUSH to eliminate tuberculosis from India by 2025.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:26 IST

SIT arrests Bengaluru man propagating for IMA, Mansoor Khan

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): The SIT on Thursday arrested a man propagating for I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Jewels and its founder Mansoor Khan who is accused of perpetrating financial fraud worth crores.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:23 IST

Mayawati trains guns on BJP over attachment of brother's property

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday lashed out at the BJP government at the centre over the attachment of her brother Anand Kumar's property in Noida.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:20 IST

Kerala: Priests go on indefinite strike demanding removal of Cardinal

Kochi (Kerala), July 18 (ANI): Priests of Archdiocese of Angamaly and Ernakulam went on an indefinite hunger strike at Joseph Parekat here on Thursday, demanding the removal of Cardinal George Alencherry from the office.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:13 IST

BSF rejects Bangladeshi counterpart's claims of killing...

New Delhi (India), July 18 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) has rejected the claims of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) regarding the killing of smugglers along the India-Bangladesh frontier, terming it "completely incorrect".

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:08 IST

Death toll in Assam floods touches 37

Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 18 (ANI): As many as 37 people have lost their lives till now in floods and two landslide incidents in the state, Assam's State Disaster Management Authority said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 23:02 IST

Kamal Hassan's MNM will not contest election from Vellore LS seat

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 18 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) will not be contesting an election on Vellore Lok Sabha, scheduled to be held on August 5.

Read More
iocl