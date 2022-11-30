ED attaches properties worth Rs 22 cr in BS-IV vehicle scam

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday provisionally attached various properties (movable/immovable) worth Rs 22 crore in the names of firms connected to M/s Diwakar Road Lines and others, and family members of J C Prabhakar Reddy and Gopal Reddy.



The arrests were made under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case relating to the BS-IV vehicle scam.

ED informed about the episode in a tweet saying "ED has provisionally attached various movable/ immovable properties worth Rs22.10 Cr. held in the names of firms connected to M/s Diwakar Road Lines & others, and family members of J C Prabhakar Reddy and Gopal Reddy under PMLA, in the case relating to the BS-IV vehicles scam." (ANI)

