ED attaches properties worth Rs 2.89 cr of 4 EPFO officials in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached moveable and immovable assets totalling Rs 2.89 crores involving 4 officers of Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Kolkata in a corruption case.
The corruption case pertains to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.
The EPFO officials have been identified as Ramesh Chandra Singh, Samiran Kumar Mondal, Deepak Bhattacharya, and Sukumar Shaw.
ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 20:48 IST
