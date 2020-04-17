ED attaches properties worth Rs 6 cr belonging to Directors of Damodar Developers under PMLA

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) attached 11 bank accounts and three flats in West Bengal worth Rs 6.07 crore belonging to Directors of M/s Damodar Developers Pvt Ltd and others in a bank fraud case.

Other properties attached include an office space, a covered space with garages and land in West Bengal. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

