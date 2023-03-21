ED attaches property of Rajamahal Silks partner in Karnataka illegal mining case

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has issued a provisional attachment order attaching a residential plot worth Rs 1.10 crore of Aslam Pasha, partner of Rajamahal Silks in connection with the case related to illegal mining and trading of iron-ore at Hospet, Karnataka.



An investigation by ED was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by CBI, EOW, Chennai against Rajamahal Silks and its Managing Partner Aslam Pasha, under various sections of IPC, 1860, Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957. Further, a Chargesheet has been filed by the CBI, EOW, Chennai before the Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Ankola, Karnataka against Rajamahal Silks, Aslam Pasha and 25 other accused persons.

The investigation by ED revealed that during the year 2009-10, Rajamahal Silks and its managing Partner Aslam Pasha along with the other accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy for illegal procurement, transport and export of Iron-ore to China and in pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy, they dishonestly and fraudulently dispossessed huge quantum of iron-ore to the tune of 1.32 lakhs Metric Tonnes from Hospet, Karnataka whereas the Government of Karnataka vests absolute rights over mines and minerals within the state of Karnataka and thus caused wrongful loss to the exchequer of Government of Karnataka by evading payment of royalty to the tune of Rs 1.10 crore. (ANI)

