ED attaches Rs 1.7 cr of properties of CGHS employee in Kolkata

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said it has attached properties worth Rs 1.7 crore of Snehasish Kar, an Upper Division Clerk of Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Kolkata, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a disproportionate assets case.

"The attached properties consist of balances in the bank/post office accounts, LIC, a car and two apartments in Kolkata. Among two flats one is owned by the accused and the other one is owned by the brother of accused, which was purchased by the accused and later ownership was transferred in his brother's name in the guise of the gift," said the release of ED.

ED initiated investigations on the basis of FIR registered by CBI, ACB, Kolkata, wherein it was alleged that the accused by abusing his official position has amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs.53.73 lakhs.

"Apart from his salary account, accused Snehasish Kar had several accounts in banks and Post office in his own name and in the name of his family members. In these accounts there were huge deposits of cash and the accused could not explain about the source of these amounts," it added.

The accused has also made several FDs/TDs/MIS in his name and in the name of his family members.

The statement said the investigation also revealed that he was not withdrawing any amount from his salary accounts and thereby was meeting his household expenses also through illegally acquired money. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

