ED attaches Rs 70-crore properties of contractor in irrigation scam

New Delhi [India], May 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached properties to the tune of Rs 70.15 crore belonging to, Gurinder Singh, a contractor and his family under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

At least 27 immovable properties in Punjab and Chandigarh have been attached, the agency said on Thursday.

ED had initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Prevention of Corruption Act and challans filed thereof.

It was alleged that Detailed Notice Inviting Tenders (DNITs) for various Irrigation project works in Punjab were tailor-made considering the eligibility conditions of Gurinder Singh.

The federal agency further said that various irregularities were also seen in relation to the allotment and execution of such project works to favour Gurinder Singh, which resulted in a huge loss to the government exchequer.

"In this connection, ED had commenced its investigation under the provisions of PMLA and it had initially identified movable properties (in the form of bank balances), beneficially owned by Gurinder Singh and the same were found to be part of proceeds of crime so acquired and possessed by Gurinder Singh by way of commission of a scheduled offence," the ED said in a statement.

Accordingly, such bank balances to the tune of Rs 41.50 crore approx. were provisionally attached.

An investigation conducted by ED further revealed that the proceeds of crime so acquired and obtained by Gurinder Singh are also available in the form of various immovable properties.

Accordingly, the instant provisional attachment is issued to the tune of Rs 70.15 Crore.

Total crime proceeds identified and attached in the case stand at Rs 112 crore, as per the ED.

Further investigation into this matter is in progress. (ANI)