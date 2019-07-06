ED attaches Yadav Singh's properties worth Rs 89 lakhs in DA case

New Delhi (India), July 5 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached properties worth Rs 89 lakhs belonging to former Noida Authority engineer Yadav Singh and family in a disproportionate asset (DA) and money laundering case.

"The properties including one residential and commercial property each, one agricultural land and bank balances have been attached under the provision of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)," the ED said in a press conference.

Investigation under the PMLA, 2002 was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Singh, the then Chief Engineer and his associates.

CBI has filed a charge sheet against the Yadav Singh and his family members revealing accumulation of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 23.15 crores which were 512.66 per cent to his known source of income.

Investigation revealed that funds related to income from illegal earning were routed to the trust under control of Yadav Singh in the guise of corpus donations. The same fund was routed to the bank accounts of his family members in the guise of sale proceeds of properties which was further used for purchasing properties in Delhi and Noida and maintaining bank balances.

It is also revealed that the funds were also routed to companies in the form of commission, income etc which have been attached under the PMLA.

Earlier, properties worth Rs 20.5 crores of Singh, his family members and companies under their control were attached.

So far, the ED has attached properties worth Rs 21.5 crores in the case. (ANI)

