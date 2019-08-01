Representative image
Representative image

ED books Azam Khan under PMLA

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 21:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): As a squeal to the FIRs registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan.
The case has been registered under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002, (PMLA).
Last month, locals who had registered FIRs against Khan in connection with land encroachment met the then Governor Ram Naik and demanded action against the Rampur lawmaker.
According to police, the total number of FIRs against Khan now stands at 26 in cases relating to land grab. The police said the complaints against him were verified and found to be genuine.
According to the complaints, farmers' lands were illegally occupied through unscrupulous means with the help of a former Circle Officer. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 22:01 IST

