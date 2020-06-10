ED brings back 108 consignments worth Rs 1,350 cr belonging to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi to India

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday brought back 108 consignments of various overseas entities of fugitive diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, valued at around Rs 1,350 crore, from Hong Kong.

These valuables include polished diamonds, pearls and silver jewellery and were kept in the godown of a logistics company in Hong Kong. These consignments were brought back to Mumbai today and the consignments weigh approximately 2,340 kg, according to the ED.

Earlier, the agency had brought back 33 consignments of valuables from Dubai and Hong Kong in Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi case. These valuables were valued on arrival and were subsequently seized in India and an independent valuer assessed these earlier consignments to be worth around Rs 137 crore.

Meanwhile, the extradition trial of Modi has been adjourned until September after a week of extraordinary drama at the Westminster Magistrate's Court in Central London in May.

Modi, wanted in India on the charges of fraud and money-laundering of an estimated Rs 11,000 crore, appeared from Wandsworth Prison in South London at the court via video link, due to the social distancing rules in place across the UK due to COVID-19.

Modi's trial will resume on September 7 with June 11 set as the date for him to be produced in court for his 28-day remand hearing. (ANI)

