New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (search?query=ED">ED) on Wednesday carried out searches at over 12 locations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh in connection with a bank fraud case.
The Enforcement Directorate's search is going on in premises linked to the defaulter company.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
ED carries out searches in MP and Chhattisgarh in connection with bank fraud case
ANI | Updated: Dec 11, 2019 12:19 IST
