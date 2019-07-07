Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland scam case
Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland scam case

ED, CBI issue summons to approver Rajiv Saxena in AgustaWestland chopper scam case

ANI | Updated: Jul 06, 2019 17:04 IST

New Delhi (India), July 6 (ANI): Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam, has received the summons from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), asking him to join the probe further.
According to sources, Saxena is in the receipt of summons from the CBI and the ED, asking him to join the investigation next week.
The Supreme Court had last week stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Saxena to travel abroad for medical treatment.
During the proceeding in the Supreme Court, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the ED, had contended that certain new facts have surfaced against Saxena pertaining to the "violation of the information technology and black money laws."
The court had asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria to constitute a board of expert doctors for Saxena's treatment. Accordingly, the board will carry out tests on him on July 11 to ascertain whether he can be treated in India or not.
The ED, while challenging the Delhi High Court order in the apex court, had said that permitting Saxena to go abroad might "hamper the probe".
The court had also said that Saxena must stand trial if something comes out against him during the investigation into the case.
The apex court will take up the matter on July 17.
Sources also said that the ED was annoyed with Saxena for his "incomplete disclosure" of information. It may approach the concerned court seeking withdrawal of his approver status in the case.
A Delhi court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver on the condition that he would disclose the details pertaining to the case.
Income Tax Department also carried out searches at several premises linked to Rs 3,600 crore VVIP chopper scam approver.
The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland amounting to Rs 3,600 crore. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:34 IST

Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make...

Panaji (Goa) [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that Indian Railways needs an investment of Rs 50 lakh crore by 2030 to make it the "world's best."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:30 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visists Kota

Kota (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday visited his parliamentary constituency Kota and received a warm welcome by a huge gathering of people.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:29 IST

Leadership issue comes up at meeting of Congress leaders, no...

New Delhi, July 7(ANI): The issue of leadership in Congress came up briefly at the informal meeting of party leaders here held to discuss the political developments in Karnataka but no names were discussed, party sources said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav resigns

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Youth Congress president Keshav Chand Yadav on Saturday resigned from his post while taking "full responsibility" of the party's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:28 IST

Union Budget 2019-20 is an eyewash: Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday termed the Union Budget 2019-20 as "an eyewash."

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 01:27 IST

Congress attacks Modi over Karantaka, says horse trading now has...

New Delhi, July 7 (ANI) Congress on Saturday accused the BJP of "denigrating democracy by engineering defections" in Karnataka and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the culture of "Aaya Ram Gaya Ram" has attained a new definition and the new word for it is "MODI - Mischievously Orchestrate

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:45 IST

Indian Army busts NSCN(IM) hideout in Manipur, one active cadre...

Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 7 (ANI): Indian Army busted an NSCN (IM) hideout at Kekru Naga Village in Manipur on Friday. An activity cadre of the group was also apprehended.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:44 IST

Hauz Qazi clashes: Five people including four juveniles arrested

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Days after Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik visited the Hauz Qazi area and assured the resident of strict action against the culprits suspected to be involved in a temple desecration, five people including four juveniles were arrested in the case.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Brawl over newborn at Warangal hospital

Warangal (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): Police are faced with a baffling case in which two women have staked claim to a baby delivered at a government hospital here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 07, 2019 00:12 IST

Mahakutami leaders taken into preventive custody for staging...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Hyderabad city police on Saturday took 57 Mahakutami leaders into preventive custody for taking out procession regarding suicides of intermediate students at Charminar.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:51 IST

Himachal Pradesh: CM urges Reliance Industries to explore...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): Following a meeting between Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani held recently, a high-level meeting was held here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 23:44 IST

Telangana school students attacked by bees, 1 student critical

Mehboobnagar (Telangana) [India], July 6 (ANI): As many as 20 children at a government school at Koilkonda mandal here were attacked by honey bees at Suraram district of Mehboobnagar on Saturday morning.

Read More
iocl