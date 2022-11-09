ED concludes arguments opposing Satyendar Jain's bail, says clear case of money laundering is made out

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday concluded its arguments opposing the bail petition of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in a Money Laundering case.

Appearing for ED, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju opposed the bail petition and submitted that the money laundering case was clearly made out. We have shown evidence revealing that Jain was in control of the company always. Money was routed and dummy persons were made the Directors who even were not aware of the company's affairs.

ASG also read out several statements of witnesses recorded earlier in the case and also submitted that Satyender Jain misled the agency and was non-cooperative. He gave false evidence and recorded the wrong statement. Jain was the beneficial owner, added the ED during submissions.

ED also raised the issue of special treatment given to Satyender Jain in the Tihar Jail. Special food is being provided to him and he is getting massages from unknown people. Most of the time he is either in a hospital or in jail enjoying these facilities said the ED.

ED counsel also showed some pictures to the Court where a jailer is sitting aside from Satyender Jain. ED told the court to see the conduct of the accused lodged in jail.

The enforcement agency has alleged that the companies which were "beneficially owned and controlled" by Jain had received accommodation entries amounting to Rs 4.81 crore from the shell companies against cash transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through a hawala route.

The Special Judge Vikas Dhull on Wednesday kept the matter for rebuttal arguements for Thursday. The court also asked ED to submit a brief note in regard to the other two arrested accused Ankush and Vaibhav Jain.



The ED case is based on a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) complaint registered on the allegation that Satyendra Jain had acquired movable properties in the name of various persons from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, which he could not satisfactorily account for.

The ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore belonging to Akinchan Developers Pvt Ltd, Indo Metal Impex Pvt Ltd, Paryas Infosolutions Pvt Ltd, Manglayatan Projects Pvt Ltd, JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd, and other persons under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

Earlier Satyender Jain lawyers denied the ED claim and argued that he was nowhere related to the companies' dealings, as he was only a "minority shareholder".

Recently, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from Delhi Chief Secretary about allegations that jailed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain is getting "special treatment" inside Tihar jail, sources said.

The move comes after the Enforcement Directorate in an affidavit in October end informed a Special Delhi Court that Satyendar Jain, who is in jail in connection with a money laundering case, is being given "special treatment" inside Tihar Jail.

ED has alleged in its affidavit that Satyendar Jain's wife, Poonam Jain, has been given access to his cell and she meets the Delhi Minister beyond the limits permissible.

The agency also submitted CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain purportedly receiving a body massage from an unidentified person inside his cell. CCTV footage also showed the jail superintendent meeting him regularly. (ANI)

