ED conducts raids at seven locations in Telangana, including former minister's relative

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 11 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Saturday conducted raids at seven locations in Telangana, including residences of Srinivas Reddy, the son-in-law of former Telangana Home Minister Naini N Reddy and his associates in connection with the investigation into money laundering in a multi-crore scam in TS Insurance Medical Services (IMS) and Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) two years ago.



ED seized cash worth Rs 3 crore, jewellery worth Rs 1 crore, blank cheques, property papers and digital devices from the residences of Srinivas Reddy and his associates.

The searches were conducted at residences of Srinivas Reddy, son-in-law of former Telangana Minister Nayini Narsimha Reddy, Mukunda Reddy, Former PS to Nayini and Devika Rani, Former Director, Insurance Medical Services in connection with the ESI scam. (ANI)

