ED conducts searches in church-fund embezzlement case

New Delhi [India], April 28 (ANI): Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has carried out search operations under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) at five locations in respect of money laundering investigation into the embezzlement of church fund.

ED conducted raids at Pune (Maharashtra), Pachmarhi (MP), Jalandhar (Punjab), Indore (MP) and Kolkata(WB) on April 22, 2023. During the searches, various incriminating documents have been recovered and seized.

ED initiated an investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by EOW, Jabalpur (M.P) under various sections of IPC, 1860 against P C Singh, Chairman of the Board Education Church of North India, Jabalpur (MP). Prima-facie, various office bearers of CNI including P C Singh and earlier Managing Director of a trust under CNI is found involved in the gross misappropriation of Church properties through sale/renting out at much lower prices by showing the properties as deteriorating and encroached. For example, 1 Acre of land with a Building at Satpura National Park & Hill Station Panchmarhi (M.P) was rented out for the period of 15 Years for rental @ 12500/- per month to a private entity namely Satpura Resorts Private Limited.



Earlier searches under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002 were conducted by ED at 6 premises related to P C Singh at Jabalpur, Mumbai, Ranchi and Nagpur on 15.03.2023 and at 3 premises at Ranchi on March 18, 2023. During searches, an amount of Rs 5,37,500/- was recovered/seized from the residence of P C Singh alongwith various incriminating documents.

P C Singh has been arrested by ED on April 12, 2023, and was produced before the Ld. Special Court, PMLA at Jabalpur on April 13, 2023, and the Ld. Court had granted ED Custody of P C Singh till 27.04.2023 and presently he is in judicial custody.

It has prima-facie revealed multiple instances of diversion of Crores of rupees meant to be paid to the trust under CNI against the sale of properties.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

