ED enables Kolkata Zoo to retain 7 smuggled wildlife animals

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday enabled Kolkata Zoo to retain three chimpanzees and four marmosets that were among the smuggled animals' category.

"ED attaches smuggled wildlife animals (3 chimpanzees & 4 marmosets) under PMLA, which enabled Kolkata Zoo Authorities to retain the wildlife animals with them," said ED in a tweet.

With the help of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the procedural impediment for the authorities to hold on to the rescued animals was cleared.

PMLA was passed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004 which "is an Act to prevent money-laundering and to provide for confiscation of property derived from or involved in, money-laundering and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto, as per the PLMA Act. (ANI)

