ED files prosecution complaint against Brajesh Thakur under PMLA

Patna (Bihar) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Brajesh Thakur, his family members, and others before Special Judge (PMLA) here in a case relating to misappropriation of government funds.

Brajesh Thakur is a convict in the Muzaffarpur children's home rape case.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) against Brajesh Thakur, his family members and others before the Hon'ble Special Judge (PMLA), Patna in a case relating to misappropriation of government funds," said a press statement.

The Prosecution Complaint was filed with a prayer for awarding punishment to the accused for committing offence of money laundering and confiscation of the attached assets worth Rs 8.8 crores in the form of movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members and others, the press statement read.

It said ED initiated an investigation under the provisions of PMLA on the basis of two FIRs registered by Mahila Police Station, Muzaffarpur and an FIR lodged by CBI, SCB, Patna against Brajesh Thakur and others under Section 420, 467 & 120B of IPC for misappropriating the funds/ grant-in-aid received from government and other agencies in the name of NGO Sewa Sankalp Ewam Vikas Samiti and its sister NGOs.

According to the statement, accused Brajesh Thakur was the de facto owner, who in connivance with others misappropriated the fund/ grant-in-aid to the tune of Rs 7.57 Crores.

"Investigation under PMLA revealed that Thakur and others diverted/siphoned off the funds/grant-in-aid received for the welfare of girl children and others and used the funds for his personal gain by acquiring huge movable and immovable properties in his name and in the name of his family members viz. Kumari Asha, Rahul Anand, Manorama Devi, and others for acquiring huge movable and immovable properties including payment of fees for his younger son Mehul Anand's medical education," the press statement read.

It further said, earlier a Provisional Attachment Order dated 13.03.2019 was issued attaching assets worth Rs 7.3 crores which has been confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority under PMLA. Recently another Provisional Attachment Order dated 07.08.2020 was also issued attaching assets amounting to Rs. 1.5 crores.

Now a Prosecution Complaint has been filed by ED against the accused Brajesh Thakur and others before Hon'ble Special Judge (PMLA). Further investigation is under progress, it added.

On Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) submitted before the Delhi High Court that Brijesh Thakur, who is serving his sentence in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, was convicted on account of commission of heinous offences where he systematically sexually, physically, socially and mentally abused minor girls.

The CBI, in its response submitted before the High Court on Brijesh Thakur's appeal challenging the trial court order convicting and sentencing him to life imprisonment in the case, also submitted that he misused government grants received at Balika Grih in Muzaffarpur.

"The trial court has found him guilty on many counts as mentioned in the judgment and has rightly sentenced him to imprisonment for life and imposed fine which is to be paid/used for rehabilitation of victim girls against whom he has committed heinous offences as mentioned in the judgment," the CBI had submitted. (ANI)

