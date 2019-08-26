Representative image
ED files prosecution complaint against BS Hooda, Motilal Vora in AJL land allotment case

ANI | Updated: Aug 26, 2019 22:26 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday filed a prosecution complaint against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and senior Congress leader Motilal Vora in connection with the alleged irregularities in the AJL land allotment case.
The ED filed the prosecution complaint before a special court of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Panchkula.
Informing about the complaint filed, the ED tweeted, "ED files Prosecution Complaint against Associate Journal Limited (AJL), Moti Lal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda before Hon'ble Special Judge,PMLA, Panchkula in Panchkula Land Allotment case."
The enforcement agency said in a statement, "AJL, Motilal Vora and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were directly involved in the process connected with acquisition, possession or projection of the proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 64.9 crores."
Bhupinder Singh Hooda had allegedly misused his official position and dishonestly allotted the plot in the guise of re-allotment at an under-valued price to AJL.
"Hooda also did not adhere with the legal opinion of legal remembrance, Haryana and recommendations of HUDA officers and Financial Commissioner Town and Country Planning (FCTCP)," the statement said.
The chief minister thus caused wrongful loss to HUDA and gain to AJL, it added.
"Hooda also favoured the AJL by granting them three undue extensions for construction in plots from May 1, 2008, to May 10, 2012, until the AJL completed the construction in the year 2014," the ED said.
In May this year, the ED had attached the plot in question under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and said that Hooda had misused his official position by giving away a plot worth Rs 64 crores 93 lakh for Rs 59 lakh 39 thousand.
According to the ED, Hooda allegedly misused his official position and allotted a plot in the guise of re-allotment at an under-valued price to the AJL, a group that runs the National Herald newspaper.

The agency claimed that the value of the plot was Rs 64.93 crore but Hooda gave it away for Rs 59 lakh. In May this year, the ED had attached the plot under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In December 2018, the agency had filed a charge sheet against Hooda and Congress leader Motilal Vora for alleged fraudulent allotment of the land to the AJL in Panchkula in 2005. (ANI)

