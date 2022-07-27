ED files prosecution complaint against Satyendar Jain, others in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday filed a prosecution complaint (charge sheet) naming Delhi Minister Satyender Jain and others in a money laundering case.

According to sources, the ED prosecution complaint has named Satyender Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Ankush Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain and Sunil Jain including four private firms as accused. The above-mentioned are accused of violations under sections of the money laundering Act.

Special Judge Geetanjali Goel on Wednesday posted the matter for July 29, 2022 on the point of cognizance. The trial court also examined the interim bail plea of Satyender Jain on basis of medical grounds.

The ED on June 6 had claimed to have seized 2.85 crore cash and 133 gold coins weighing 1.80 kg from Satyendra Jain's aides during its day-long raid conducted at various places across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). The agency had also seized various incriminating documents and digital records during these raids.

The ED then said that the total movable assets were seized from "an unexplained source" and were "found to be secreted" in the raided premises.



The ED had initiated a money-laundering investigation on the basis of a First Information Report registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 24 August 2017 under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 against Satyendar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The CBI filed a chargesheet on 3 December 2018 against Satyendar Kumar Jain, Poonam Jain, Ajit Prasad Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain, Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

The chargesheet mentioned that Satyendar Jain, while holding the office as a Minister in the Government of Delhi, during the period from 14 February 14 to 31 May 2017, had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI has accused Satyendar Kumar Jain and others of the commission of offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Jain was arrested after the ED attached immovable properties worth Rs 4.81 crore, in April, owned by the private firms companies under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 in connection with the disproportionate asset and money laundering case registered against Jain, his wife Poonam Jain, and others.

The case related to Jain has also seen a bitter battle between BJP that rules at the Centre and Delhi's ruling AAP. While the BJP has accused the AAP leader of corruption the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has claimed that the cases against Jain and his family are a product of political vendetta. (ANI)

