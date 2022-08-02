ED files supplementary chargesheet in illegal coal mining case against Anup Majee

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday said it has filed a supplementary charge sheet before the Rouse Avenue Court in New Delhi in the case of illegal coal mining by Anup Majee and others.

In the supplementary charge sheet, Gurupada Maji and 6 companies controlled by him have been arraigned as accused.

Gurupado Maji was arrested by ED on May 26 and currently, he is in judicial custody, the official press release of the ED read.

On May 26, the said supplementary complaint was placed before the Hon'ble Court and after taking cognizance of the same, the accused Gurupado Maji was also produced before the court.

After hearing at length, the Hon'ble court fixed the next date for August 8. In this case, the 1st Prosecution Complaint was filed on May 13, 2021, against Vikas Mishra and Ashok Kumar Mishra. Both of them were also arrested by ED.

ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the CBI, Kolkata against Anup Majee, several other officials of ECL and other public servants and private persons for illegal excavation and theft of coal from the leasehold area of ECL in active connivance of the officials of ECL, CISF, Indian Railways and concerned other departments for alleged commission of a cognizable offence under various sections of IPC and Section 13(2) r/w section 13(1)(a) of the P.C. Act,1988, it added.

The total proceeds of crime identified to date is Rs. 2742.32 Crore. Till now, POC to the tune of Rs. 204.64 have already been attached by ED vide seven Provisional attachment orders and three persons have been arrested by ED to date.

Further, an investigation is in progress. (ANI)